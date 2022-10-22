Dusan Vlahovic had a bad day at the office even though Juventus beat Empoli 4-0 yesterday.

The striker was uncharacteristically poor and had no goal in the game, but Juve still won.

They now have back-to-back wins in preparation for their crunch Champions League game against Benfica this midweek.

The game is an essential fixture for the Bianconeri, but for now, they must enjoy the win against the Blues.

After the fixture, several of their players have taken to their social media accounts to share messages. One of them is Vlahovic.

He made a post on his Instagram account and captioned it:

“Head down, one step at a time.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains a key player for us, but it is great to see that we can win matches even when he doesn’t find the back of the net.

The Serbian remains one of our finest imports and we know he will score many more goals before this campaign finishes.

His post shows that he understands the most important thing is for the team to win regardless of whether he scores.

Hopefully, he will be among the goals and lead us to victory when we face Benfica in our must-win Champions League game next week.