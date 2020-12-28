One striker that might join Juventus next summer is revealed

Juventus has been linked with a move for several strikers recently as they try to add a deputy for Alvaro Morata.

Morata is more than capable of scoring the goals that Juventus needs, but when he has been on a poor run of form or unavailable, the team tends to suffer.

The Bianconeri wants to fix that and several strikers have been linked with a move to Turin.

One of them is Mauro Icardi, who knows how to score goals in Serie A very well.

The Argentinean did exactly that for years in the colours of Inter Milan before he made his move to PSG.

Calciomercato says that Juventus have plans to lure him back to Italy.

The Argentinean was one of the key members of the PSG team last season, but Moise Kean has been played ahead of him in this campaign.

He is still unlikely to get more minutes under a new manager after the French side fired Thomas Tuchel.

The report says that Juve is planning to bring him back, but that will likely not happen next month.

For some reason, while he remains on their mind, the most likely time to land him appears to be when this season ends.