During the summer transfer window, Juventus were keen to secure the signature of Wesley Franca from Flamengo, as he had emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in Brazilian football. The full back enhanced his reputation with impressive displays, including notable performances at the FIFA Club World Cup in America.

The Bianconeri made contact with his representatives and were determined to position themselves strongly in the race for his signature; however, AS Roma were also pursuing the defender and showed equal intent to bring him to Italy.

Transfer Decision and Financial Considerations

Juventus were reluctant to meet the high financial demands required to complete the transfer. They considered the reported fee excessive and chose not to proceed under those terms. In contrast, Roma were willing to commit to the deal and ultimately paid 30 million euros to secure his services.

This decision has since come under scrutiny, particularly in light of the player’s subsequent performances. Juventus adopted a more cautious financial approach, but Roma’s willingness to invest has begun to yield clear returns on the pitch.

The contrasting strategies highlight the differing transfer philosophies between the two clubs, particularly when competing for emerging talent in a highly competitive market.

Impact and Growing Influence

The full back is now justifying Roma’s decision with a series of outstanding displays, consistently contributing at a high level. His performances have been instrumental in strengthening Roma’s squad and enhancing their competitiveness throughout the season.

As reported by Tuttojuve, Juventus now regret not making a stronger financial commitment to complete the signing. His influence has been especially evident in key matches, with several standout moments contributing to Roma’s push for a top-four finish.

Juventus remain focused on securing their own objectives, but this situation serves as a clear lesson ahead of the next transfer window. Moving forward, they are expected to target players capable of making an immediate impact and to avoid missing out on priority signings in similar circumstances.