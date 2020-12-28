One team remains strong in their chase of Juventus outcast

Sami Khedira is a player that Juventus will be praying leaves the club when the transfer window reopens next month.

The German was asked to take a pay cut and leave the Bianconeri at the start of this season, but he refused to do so.

He informed them that he would either get his full pay or stay until the end of his contract.

He has not been used in any match by Andrea Pirlo this season and it seems that he finally wants to play football again.

He looks set to leave the club next month and one team that has been linked with a move for him is Everton.

He has flirted with the idea of playing in the Premier League, and a reunion with one of his former managers at Real Madrid has been speculated.

Calciomercato is claiming that Everton are interested in him and their interest remains as strong as ever ahead of the next transfer window.

Several teams will jump at the chance of signing the World Cup winner, but Everton is leading the race as things stand.

Juventus will hope that Khedira can get a team that will agree to pay his full wage for the remainder of his contract.