“One thing at a time,” Allegri reacts to Juventus result against Bologna

Max Allegri is under pressure as the manager of Juventus and his side let him down again following their 1-1 draw against Bologna this evening.

The Bianconeri went into that fixture needing a first win in five domestic matches.

It did not start the best way, with the hosts taking the lead, but the Black and Whites found their way back into the fixture and ended the match 1-1.

After Lazio had lost to Inter Milan, Juve could have moved into second and kept themselves in a position to play in the Super Cup.

However, that never happened and the manager’s future is now being called into question again.

After the match, he was asked if he still feels the support from the club’s board and he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’ve felt it since I came back. This is the most difficult moment, we’re at the end of the season, and unfortunately, we haven’t overtaken Lazio. We’re doing a good job, there are important young players, and it would be nice to finish in the top four. One thing at a time, I’m happy to be at Juventus.”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s job is far from safe if he continues to struggle to lead his side to wins.

The gaffer knows this and his boys must do better to help him keep his position by the end of this term.

Not beating Bologna is a blow, and fans will wonder when the team will improve.