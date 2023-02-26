Only 365 Torino tickets sold for Juventus match

Torino fans are staying true to their word as they have refused to buy tickets for their match against Juventus.

A group of fans had instructed supporters not to buy tickets for the game as Juve made it mandatory to do so through their website.

Hardcore Torino fans do not think it makes sense and vowed not to buy tickets or attend the games and it has affected its sales numbers.

A report on Calciomercato reveals only 365 of the 2,000 tickets allocated to Il Toro fans have been sold so far, which clearly shows there would be only a handful of them in the stadium for the match.

Juve FC Says

Not coming out to support your club does not affect the opponent. Instead, it affects your side and this could be a boost for Juve.

It means the Bianconeri fans in the game will only have to make a little noise to drown out those of the opponent.

However, the boys must do well and deliver the three points in the game so that we can win because it would be embarrassing to lose after having so much support in the stadia.

We also cannot afford to drop points for the rest of this season, so the game is a must-win for us.