Only a crazy offer will persuade Juventus to sell star man

Juventus faces a tough task in keeping Dusan Vlahovic at the club at the end of this season.

The striker is one of the most valuable players in their squad and it is believed if he is sold, the black and whites will have the money to fund their season without European football.

Juve could consider this when the term finishes if they unsuccessfully appeal for their 15-point deduction to be overturned.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the black and whites want to keep the Serbian and they have plans to have him in their squad still by next season.

The Bianconeri will only consider selling him if they receive a crazy offer for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the finest players around and the striker will keep adding value to our squad if he stays in the group.

However, we might have to sell him to help the club financially, which means we would sign a new frontman for a cheaper fee or Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik must step up and impress from the next campaign.

Selling Vlahovic is a topic that we expect to be in the news for a long time, but we trust the club to make the right call.