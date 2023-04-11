Only Barcelona is better than Juventus with impressive stat this season

Juventus has lost 15 league points this season and that puts them around mid-table in the standings.

However, if the Bianconeri recovers them, they will be around the top three in the league.

And they have achieved that because of some very fine defensive work for much of the campaign.

Max Allegri’s men continue to deliver despite the obstacles they face, especially at the back. Now, it has been revealed that only Barcelona has kept more clean sheets than the Bianconeri this term.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Catalans have kept 20 clean sheets so far and Juve has 17, which is the second best in the entire Europe top five leagues.

This shows Juve has made serious progress this season, and the term hasn’t yet finished.

They could still win two trophies this season if they remain solid at the back.

Juve FC Says

We have been good at the back and it is one of the reasons our results have improved. If we remain this good next season, we could win the league.

The boys must not lose their focus and determination to win because that will lead to a loss of momentum.