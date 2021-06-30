Only five Juventus stars remain at Euro 2020 going into the last eight

The European Championships are getting into the latter stages as the 24 teams have been dwindled down to eight, but five Juventus players are still in the running to lift the trophy.

Ukraine, England, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark and the Czech Republic stand in the way of the Old Lady having a winner at the tournament, while Italy and Spain are represented by at least one Bianoconeri.

Alvaro Morata scored the goal to put Spain ahead in extra-time as they eliminated a strong Croatia side 5-3 after 120 minutes, having been the main focal point of his country’s attack since the tournament kicked off three weeks ago.

Italy have the most Juventus stars however, with Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci starring at the heart of their defence, while Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernadeschi are vying for roles on the wings.

The former Fiorentina star also scored a goal in extra time to give the Azzurri the lead over Austria on Saturday also, before our side went onto close out the victory 2-1 after 120 minutes also, and Chiesa performance could well have convinced manager Roberto Mancini to give him his second start of the tournament when they take on Belgium at the Allianz Arena in Germany come Friday.

Should Mancini give in and drop one of Berardi or Insigne for Chiesa?

Patrick