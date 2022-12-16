Only Inter Milan has more World Cup final scorers than Juventus

France will take on Argentina in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday and three Juventus players could make an appearance. Will any of them score?

The Bianconeri have Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes on the Argentinian team, with Adrien Rabiot representing them in the French team.

None of these players will be expected to score, even if they start, but they could add an exciting piece to Bianconeri’s history if they do.

A report on Football Italia reveals Inter Milan has the most players to have netted in a World Cup final, with 8 of the Nerazzurri players finding the net in the finals.

Juventus is the club with the second most scorers of goals in a World Cup final, with six Juve players scoring in the last match of the competition.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot and the other Bianconeri players in the final two teams will be keener to do their job and ensure their country wins the World Cup than to score in the final.

However, it will be a thing of pride if any of them finds the back of the net and help us get closer to Inter’s record at the finals or even surpass it.