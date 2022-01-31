“Only Juve put real money” in this transfer window, reckons Zbigniew Boniek

The January transfer window is usually one of the most complicated in the European calendar.

Most clubs will not sell their top players and others will lose key stars because they have received an offer that is too good to turn down.

One thing that cannot be taken away from the window is that there would be a lot of speculations about the future of several players.

Simply put, it is not the quietest of transfer windows, but in the end, only a few deals get done.

Juventus has made the biggest January deal in Italian football by signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

However, most other top European clubs didn’t make many moves in the market.

Former Juve star, Zbigniew Boniek, reckons the market has more noise than businesses, but he admits Juve made the biggest move in it.

He said via Calciomercato: “Has anyone changed in this market? It was a quiet market. Very little money, many rumors, the usual chatter.

“Only Juve put real money by exploiting the recent capital increase and the mechanism of expenditure and income. He spent his money, it’s the privilege of big clubs.”

Juve FC Says

Even Juve don’t always spend so much money in the winter transfer window. One of the reasons is that top players are hardly available.

The Bianconeri have added Denis Zakaria and Vlahovic to their squad this month because both players were available.

The club also needed to act after a poor first half of this campaign. Hopefully, the new signings will propel the team to achieve its aims for this second half of the campaign.