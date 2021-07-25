Juventus fans
Only Juventus can welcome fans up to 50% of their capacity in Serie A

July 25, 2021 - 4:45 pm

The Italian government has agreed to allow clubs to welcome back fans, up to 50% of their capacity, when the new Serie A campaign begins.

This comes as a major boost to clubs in the competition considering how they have missed their fans and the home advantage that they bring.

The news, however, comes with some limitations including that the fans must have been vaccinated and have the European Green Pass to prove it.

Additionally, Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb reveals that every spectator also has to be one metre away from each other.

This would reportedly further reduce the number of fans that each club would take.

It says the likes of the San Siro and Stadio Olimpico would have to leave two empty seats between fans and that will further reduce their capacity to 33%.

This means only Juve can welcome fans up to 50% of their capacity because the Allianz Stadium has been built to accommodate fans in the event of something like this happening.

Juve has missed the presence of their fans and it may have affected them in the last campaign as they lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan.

Massimiliano Allegri will prepare his players to win the competition again and the presence of fans would provide a much-needed boost to them.

