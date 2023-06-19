Only Kean and Milik are untouchable among Juventus attackers

Juventus finds themselves in a position where they may have to part ways with some of their talented players in order to raise funds during this transfer window. The club’s attack seems to house some of their most valuable assets.

Despite not scoring many goals in the previous campaign, Juventus possesses players capable of making a significant impact in front of the goal. However, various factors hindered their goal-scoring output last season.

Nevertheless, this has not deterred other clubs from expressing interest in players such as Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

Reportedly, Juventus has made both attackers available for transfer, as stated by Gazzetta. The only players exempt from the market are Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik, who are considered less valuable, potentially making it challenging for the club to find buyers for them.

In an effort to compensate for the loss of Champions League revenue, Juventus is prepared to cash in on at least one of Chiesa or Vlahovic, aiming to generate funds through their sale.

Juve FC Says

We need to consider the sale because of the financial situation we find ourselves in now. However, if the club can get some injection of capital, that will help and we can keep two players who can fire us to the league title.

However, fans must be prepared for the worst because this is uncharted territory and we are not sure how the club can survive if we do not make the right decisions.