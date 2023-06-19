Kean
Only Kean and Milik are untouchable among Juventus attackers

June 19, 2023 - 5:30 pm

Juventus finds themselves in a position where they may have to part ways with some of their talented players in order to raise funds during this transfer window. The club’s attack seems to house some of their most valuable assets.

Despite not scoring many goals in the previous campaign, Juventus possesses players capable of making a significant impact in front of the goal. However, various factors hindered their goal-scoring output last season.

Nevertheless, this has not deterred other clubs from expressing interest in players such as Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

Reportedly, Juventus has made both attackers available for transfer, as stated by Gazzetta. The only players exempt from the market are Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik, who are considered less valuable, potentially making it challenging for the club to find buyers for them.

In an effort to compensate for the loss of Champions League revenue, Juventus is prepared to cash in on at least one of Chiesa or Vlahovic, aiming to generate funds through their sale.

We need to consider the sale because of the financial situation we find ourselves in now. However, if the club can get some injection of capital, that will help and we can keep two players who can fire us to the league title.

However, fans must be prepared for the worst because this is uncharted territory and we are not sure how the club can survive if we do not make the right decisions.

6 Comments

    Reply Kiksu June 19, 2023 at 6:59 pm

    yellow press. Why should Kean be untouchable?

    Reply Dino June 19, 2023 at 7:22 pm

    What a joke….

    Reply Alex June 19, 2023 at 7:40 pm

    Kean is untouchable when the club needs money.
    Hah. 😀

    Reply stefy June 19, 2023 at 8:04 pm

    ,,nem vagyunk biztosak abban, hogyan maradhat életben a klub, ha nem hozunk megfelelő döntéseke ” Ezt akkor kellet volna meggondoljak mielot megvettek atrhurt -akit se nem jatekos se eladni nem lehet csak viszi a penzt !-,es azt az onzo portugalt 100 milla Euroert +100 milla euro fizetes ,es eladtak 25 millaert vele CSAK VESZTESSEGE lett a Juventusnak . Gazdasagi hozzaertes… ? NINCS . Megvenni valakit es eladni sokkalta olcsobban nyereseg NELKUL ez CSOD .

    Reply stefy June 19, 2023 at 8:06 pm

    ,,nem vagyunk biztosak abban, hogyan maradhat életben a klub, ha nem hozunk megfelelő döntéseke ” Ezt akkor kellet volna meggondoljak mielot megvettek atrhurt -aki viszi a penzt !-,es azt az onzo portugalt 100 milla Euroert +100 milla Euro fizetes ,es eladtak 25 millaert vele CSAK VESZTESSEGE lett a Juventusnak . Gazdasagi hozzaertes… ? NINCS . Megvenni valakit es eladni sokkalta olcsobban nyereseg NELKUL ez CSOD .

    Reply Uncle Petter June 19, 2023 at 8:14 pm

    Haha what a joke Kean untouchable Chiesa for sale – haha and they are asking what, 35 for Chiesa and just signed Kean for 30, what a joke.

