Only official announcements are left in transfer merry-go-round involving Juventus

The futures of Merih Demiral and Cristian Romero has already been decided and they could be announced as new signings for Tottenham and Atalanta today.

Football Italia claims Romero is in London for the second and final part of his medicals to become a new Tottenham player.

When the Juventus loanee completes the transfer, the Bianconeri will make some money having inserted a buy option in the initial two-year loan deal that took him to Bergamo.

His replacement at La Dea would be Demiral, who will finally get his wish to leave the Bianconeri for a club where he can see regular first-team action.

The Turkish defender will join Atalanta on loan for €2.5m with the option to buy for another €25m.

Juventus will also receive a percentage of the fee if La Dea eventually moves him on as they have done with Romero.

Demiral has struggled for minutes in the two seasons he has played at Juventus and will be relieved to finally leave the club.

The Bianconeri will now look to promote either Daniele Rugani or Radu Dragusin to become their fourth choice centre back.

Juve’s dealings with Atalanta on Romero will have them dreaming of an increased value for Demiral in the next few seasons which could fetch them some good money from his sale.