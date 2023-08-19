Last year, Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro were all part of the Brazilian national team squad that participated in the 2022 World Cup.

But with former manager Tite now gone and Fernandinho Diniz serving as an interim coach (until Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival in 2024), only one Juventus defender managed to preserve his spot.

The new Brazil manager revealed his first call-ups as the Selecao prepare to take on Bolivia and Peru in September’s World Cup qualifiers.

The only Bianconeri representative on the list is Danilo, as the interim coach decided to drop Sandro and Bremer.

Danilo has been earning plaudits for his solid and determined displays at the back in the last few years.

The 32-year-old reignited his career after joining the Serie A giants in 2019. He has now inherited the captaincy following Leonardo Bonucci’s ousting.

As for Sandro, his career has been on a severe decline for the last two or three seasons. He will likely struggle to regain a national team spot ever again.

For his part, Bremer still has a bright future ahead of him, so we expect him to contend for a Brazil berth soon enough.

Here is the full list of call-ups as published by Tuttosport.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Bento (Athletico Paranaense)

Defenders: Renan Lodi (Lyon), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Danilo (Juventus), Vanderson (Monaco), Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG), Nino (Fluminense)

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras)

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Neymar (Al-Hilal), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton).