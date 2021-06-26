Only one Juventus man expected to start for Italy against Austria

After smashing the competition in the relatively easy Group A, Italy are now set to take on Austria in the round of 16 of Euro 2020 at the infamous Wembley stadium in London.

Roberto Mancini is expected to maintain his 4-3-3 lineup, but according to Football Italia, only one Juventus star will be expected to start the match on Saturday night.

The man in question is the national team’s vice-captain Leonardo Bonucci, who will take the armband from his Bianconeri teammate Giorgio Chiellini.

The latter went out with an injury against Switzerland, and whilst he can still make a return at some point during the tournament, tonight he’ll be once again replaced by Francesco Acerbi.

Former Juventus wingback Leonardo Spinazzola will start on the left, with Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo taking the other flank.

Jorginho will maintain his Regista role in front of the defense, whilst Nicolò Barella should be on the right.

The only doubt for Mancini remains the third midfield spot, but the returning Marco Verratti should oust Juventus target Manuel Locatelli for the role.

In attack, the trident of Ciro Immobile, Domenico Berardi and Lorenzo Insigne should all return to the lineup after being rested in the previous match against Wales.

On the other hand, Austria are expected to adopt a cautious 4-3-2-1 formation, spearheaded by former Inter bad boy Marko Arnautovic.

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Austria (4-3-2-1): Bachmann; Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba; Schlager, Grillitsch, Laimer; Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautovic