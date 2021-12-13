Only one Juventus midfielder is untouchable at the moment

Juve has been in poor form for much of this campaign and one reason for that is that the club’s players are underperforming.

Its midfield has been a major Achilles heel, and Max Allegri is working hard to get that sorted.

One way to solve a particular problem area is to sell players and the Bianconeri is targeting a revamp of its midfield.

Gazzetta via Tuttomercatoweb reports Juve has been forced to make decisions on the future of its midfielders.

The report claims Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo are all very close to the exit door.

Only Manuel Locatelli is not transferable among them now and the club hopes to entertain offers from next month for the players surplus to requirements.

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season, and improvements need to be made for things to get better at the Allianz Stadium.

We expect some players to leave the club by next season, but we cannot wait until the summer before overhauling the squad.

Next month is a great chance to offload some deadwood, and we could be lucky and sign replacements that would uplift our performance in the second half of the campaign.