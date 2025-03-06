While seven Juventus players were ruled out of the contest against Hellas Verona, only one is set to make his return against Atalanta.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Renato Veiga should shake off his muscle problem to make himself available for Sunday’s direct showdown.

The 21-year-old joined the Bianconeri on loan from Chelsea in January, and was immediately thrust into the starting lineup due to Pierre Kalulu’s injury.

The Portuguese filled in admirably, forming a solid partnership with Federico Gatti which helped the club put together a winning streak of four in a row across all competitions, but eventually succumbed to injury at the worst possible time: the decisive second leg of the Champions League play-off round which ended with a disappointing elimination at the hands of PSV Eindhoven.

Nevertheless, Veiga is now expected to rejoin the squad, which will be an important boost for Thiago Motta who finally has a functional defensive department at his disposal. Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly have been starting in recent outings, while Kalulu made his return off the bench against Verona, and could be set to start this weekend.

But while Veiga is in line to earn a call-up, the same cannot be said about the other absentees. Douglas Luiz, Nicola Savona and Francisco Conceicao are still nursing injuries, and none of them is expected to show up against Atalanta.

These three players will be pushing to make their respective returns in the coming weeks. On the contrary, Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik remain long-term absentees. The latter has been struggling with a knee injury since June, while the South American duo suffered ACL injuries in the early stages of the campaign, and are unlikely to return before next season.