Only one Juventus player might start the World Cup final

Juventus has at least three players in the France and Argentina national squads combined, but only one might be guaranteed a starting spot in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes play for the Argentines, but both have been bit-part players in the competition.

Di Maria has been plagued by injuries, while their manager has not preferred Paredes even though he did very well in their match against Croatia.

Adrien Rabiot is the lynchpin of the French midfield, but he missed their semi-final win against Morocco with an illness and is now working hard to be fit for the final.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is the only Juventus player guaranteed a starting spot in the game.

If he is fit, he will play, but Di Maria and Paredes are likely to start the game on the bench for Argentina.

Juve FC Says

It is a thing of pride to have players in the final of the World Cup, even if they do not play the match.

They have been a part of the squad that has reached this stage of the competition and it means we will be guaranteed at least one WC winner in our dressing room when all the players return from the competition.