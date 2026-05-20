Juventus are heading into an important summer transfer window, with Luciano Spalletti expected to be backed by the club as he looks to strengthen the squad with key additions ahead of next season.

The Bianconeri currently possesses a strong group of players and is considered one of the most competitive squads in Serie A on paper. However, despite this, performances have fallen short of expectations, and that underperformance is expected to have consequences for several members of the squad.

As a result, Juventus are preparing for significant squad changes, with the club aiming to return to the top of Italian football next season and re-establish themselves as consistent challengers domestically and in Europe.

Squad overhaul expected

Every player within the squad is understood to be aware that they must prove their value if they wish to remain in Turin long term, with the club open to making multiple sales in order to reshape the team.

According to Tuttojuve, the only Juventus player currently considered untouchable is Kenan Yildiz, with the attacker viewed as the most important long-term asset within the squad structure.

Yildiz considered key asset

Despite attracting interest from other clubs, Yildiz is not available for transfer at this stage, with Juventus determined to build part of their future project around him as they plan for the coming seasons.

The report also suggests that while Yildiz is protected, Juventus remain willing to listen to offers for other players if suitable bids arrive, particularly as they look to generate funds for reinvestment in the squad during the summer window.

This approach reflects a broader strategy aimed at improving squad balance, increasing consistency, and ensuring that Juventus return to competing at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions.