Club News

Only one key thing is missing from Juventus and defender agreeing to a new deal

May 15, 2022 - 10:30 am

Mattia De Sciglio is one of several players at Juventus now who would be free agents at the end of this campaign.

The Bianconeri will look to renew the deals of the players they believe are still important to their cause while allowing others to leave the club.

Several new names will be added to their squad, but they will keep some individuals who have been around the team for a long time now as well.

De Sciglio is one of the players who have been picked to get new deals and he has been in talks with the Bianconeri regarding that.

Calciomercato claims exchanges between him and the club have reached an advanced stage and there is one more step left to get the new deal sorted.

The report claims all that is remaining is for both parties to put their signatures on the paper and confirm the new agreement between them.

Juve FC Says

De Sciglio remains an important member of the current Juve team and the defender should stay on.

We need new players, but we cannot overhaul the whole team in one summer, so some individuals have to remain in the group to give us depth.

The former Lyon loanee is one of them. Hopefully, he would continue delivering good performances for the club in the next few campaigns.

