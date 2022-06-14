Only one million euros stopping Dybala from joining Inter Milan

Paulo Dybala left Juventus as a free agent at the end of last season and he has been looking for a new club.

The Argentinian forward is still considered one of the best attackers in the world and several clubs around the continent want to add him to their squad.

He is one player that any club can bet on to deliver and it seems he would continue his career not so far away from Juve.

Inter Milan appears to be favourites to add him to their squad and the Nerazzurri is closing in on him.

Tutto Sport claims there is a very small difference between his demands and the offer being made by the Milan side now.

They have offered him a contract that totals around 7m euros per season, including add-ons.

However, he wants a deal that will pay him around 8m euros per annum. While there is still a difference to iron out, things are definitely closer than they were earlier in the negotiations.

Juve FC Says

Dybala should have chosen to join another club in Italy or outside Serie A entirely, considering the fierce rivalry between us and Inter.

However, the former Palermo man might feel betrayed by the club for not keeping him and he will care less about what our fans think of his move to Inter.