Only one other goalkeeper has a better goal conceded record than Szczesny in Italy

Wojciech Szczęsny is having a fine season on an individual level as he helps Juventus attempt to win another league title.

The Polish goalkeeper has been an important part of the title-winning sides of the last three seasons.

Even though the club has brought back Gianluigi Buffon, Szczęsny has remained their first choice and he has repaid their faith with some fine performances.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, when the number of shots on target and goals conceded is calculated this season, Szczęsny has a success rate of 0.729%.

This number is only bettered by Marco Silvestri of Verona who has a 0.770% return.

A good goalkeeper is important to every title-winning team and the former Arsenal man has proven to be worth sticking with, in the Juventus goal.

This second half of the campaign is an important one for the Bianconeri after they failed to make a fast start to the season.

They are already behind the likes of Milan and Inter Milan in the title race, but their win over the Rossoneri in their last league game showed that they are ready to fight and take back the top spot, which should happen soon if they keep winning.