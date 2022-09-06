Only Pep Guardiola has a better Champions League group stage record than Allegri

Max Allegri has become a specialist in the Champions League group stage and you can bet on him to help Juventus qualify for the knockout stages of the competition this term.

The Bianconeri have been drawn in an interesting group alongside PSG, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa and we expect them to qualify for the next round alongside the French champions.

They will begin their group stage campaign for the 2022/2023 term with a match against them.

The French champions have spent so much money and fired so many managers in their quest to win the coveted trophy.

Juve has also not won it in almost two decades, but one certain thing is that they will make the next round of the competition.

This is because Allegri is a specialist at delivering at this stage of the competition, according to a report on Tuttojuve.

It claims only Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has achieved more success in that stage than the Juve boss.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the best managers in the world and he has also shown his capabilities on the European stage over the years.

We expect to make the next round of the UCL again, but it will not be as straightforward as we expect it to be, so we need to prepare well.