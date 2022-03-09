Only Roma can compete with Juventus on current form

Juventus has hit top form since the start of this year and the Bianconeri are now looking to cement their place in the top four.

Depending on who you ask, some fans still believe the Bianconeri will challenge for this league title.

However, the club’s focus should be on making the top four now and their form has been impressive.

According to Football Italia, Juventus is the joint best team in Serie A considering the last seven games alone.

The report says they and AS Roma have collected 15 points from those fixtures, no side has won more points.

Lazio comes closest to both of them, but Maurizio Sarri’s men have collected just 14 points.

This point haul has helped the Bianconeri to close the gap between themselves and the clubs above them on the league table.

Juve FC Says

What we need to do now is to concentrate on our effort and try to build on our recent momentum.

The win against Spezia came even though we were not at our best and we would need that more often as the season progresses.

If we keep winning games, we could finish the season higher than the fourth position.