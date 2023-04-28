“Only rumors ” Agent reacts to rumours linking Juventus with Bologna star

One Bologna player who has been linked with a move to Juventus recently is Lewis Ferguson and the midfielder would want to impress against the Black and Whites this weekend.

Juve has always eyed the best players at other Serie A clubs and Ferguson has been superb for Bologna.

He has adapted well to the Italian game in no time and continues to show he is a top player to watch.

Before now, his agent had discussed interest from the Bianconeri in his client, but he was interviewed on the subject again by Tuttojuve and Bill McMurdo said:

“I said I was aware of newspaper speculations about Lewis and Juventus. Only rumours, nothing more”.

Juve FC Says

There are so many talented players in Serie A and Juve cannot add all of them to their squad.

Ferguson has been impressive, but we have more than enough midfielders and he will struggle to play if he moves to Turin.

For now, our focus should be on finishing this season in a very strong position and ensuring we can win the game against Bologna.

If we fail to win that match, then there will be a need to discuss the future of Allegri at the club before the campaign ends.