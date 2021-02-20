Only three young players scored more than Chiesa in Juve’s history

After two back-to-back defeats against Napoli and Porto, the morale of the Juventus supporters has been naturally low.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri faithful can take pride in possessing one of the best Italian young talents within the team’s ranks.

In the two last dour losses, Federico Chiesa had arguably been the best performer for the Old Lady.

Although he failed to score in Napoli, the 23-year-old looked to be the only Juve player with a real spark.

In the second leg of the Champions league round of 16, the former Fiorentina man managed to score a late away goal which could prove to be a vital one for the team’s hopes of reaching the next round of the European competition.

With his strike against Porto, Chiesa took his tally to 8 goals in his first 30 appearances for the club.

So how do his numbers compare to other young Juventus players from the past.

According to Calciomercato.com, only three players who joined the Old Lady under the age of 23 managed to score more with the same number of appearances.

The first on the list is the legendary Roberto Baggio, who scored a stunning number of 22 goals during the 1990-91 season.

The other two stars are Zlatan Ibrahimovic with 9 goals in 2004-05, and Paulo Dybala who scored 12 goals in the 2015-16 season.

On the other hand, Chiesa’s eight strike puts him on par with David Trezeguet who scored the same amount in his first 30 appearances during the 2000-01 season.

Juventus fans will be hoping that their young star can keep up the good form and continues to be compared with some of the former club legends.