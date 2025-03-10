Despite undergoing a major revamp last summer, Juventus could be bracing themselves for another revolution due to their disappointing campaign.

The Bianconeri added nine new players to their ranks last summer, including big-money signings like Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez. However, this aforementioned trio has failed to deliver, while other players have regressed rather than evolve, with Dusan Vlahovic being the prime example.

Therefore, Juventus have been enduring an abysmal campaign under the guidance of Thiago Motta who is also no longer certain of a place in the dugout next season, especially following Sunday’s historic defeat at the hands of Atalanta by four unanswered goals.

So according to Tuttosport, Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators could embark on a new summer overhaul.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

As the source explains, only two players are deemed untouchable. The first is Michele De Gregorio, whose efforts between the sticks have prevented even more dolorous results, whereas the second is Khephren Thuram, who unlike the bulk of the squad, has been showing signs of improvement as the campaign progressed.

This of course doesn’t mean that all other players will be offloaded, but the newspaper suggests that the Bianconeri would be open to discussing all other players, including Kenan Yildiz who was considered the crown jewel of the new project, but has been enduring rough times as of late.

Andrea Cambiaso could also be on the outs, especially if he would generate a large sum out of Manchester City who have been on his heels for quite some time now.

The Turin-based newspaper even claims the likes of Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu could be allowed to leave, as well as longtime serving goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

As for Koopmeiners and Luiz, the club might seek loan agreements, as it would be difficult to sell them next summer without registering capital losses.