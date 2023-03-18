Only two Juventus players make the latest Azzurri squad

Juventus has normally provided a large percentage of players to the Italian national team, but the latest list of players called up for the March matches showed that is changing.

Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi, and Federico Chiesa are the Bianconeri players that won Euro 2020.

That was even a squad that had a few Juve players, but things have not improved, showing how the Bianconeri have declined in recent seasons.

Football Italia reveals Roberto Mancini has named a 30-man strong squad for the latest international matches and only two players on the list are from Juve.

Bonucci and Chiesa and the two Bianconeri representatives and both will hope they play.

Juve FC Says

As we struggle in Serie A and other competitions, it will certainly affect our representation in the different national teams.

Some countries will call up players as long as they are at a top club, but Italy has talents all over the world and cannot add players who are not performing at their current clubs.

Mancini is undertaking a considerable rebuilding job after his side failed to qualify for the last World Cup and will not have room for complacency.

The other eligible players at the club who have been ignored should use this as a reason to stay motivated and work hard to be in the next squad.