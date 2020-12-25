Only two other managers have collected less points for Juve at this stage since 2010

Andrea Pirlo was surprisingly named the manager of Juventus at the start of this season after they got rid of Maurizio Sarri.

The former midfielder didn’t have any managerial experience before his appointment and that made several people question the reasons behind the decision.

He, however, will feel that he can help them get through this season successfully because he has some of the best players in the country at his disposal.

But after their 3-0 loss to Fiorentina the last time out and the overturning of their 3-0 win to Napoli, the Bianconeri are now 6th on the league table with 24 points after 13 games.

Football Italia says that only Gigi Delneri in the 2010-11 campaign and Max Allegri in 2015 had done worse.

Delneri’s team would end the campaign in the 7th position after earning 23 points from their first 13 games of the season.

Allegri’s team won the Serie A title at the end of that campaign even though they had just 21 points after 13 games.

Maurizio Sarri spent just a season at the helm, but his team had 10 more points after 13 games last season.

There will come a point when questions will be asked if Pirlo is the right man for the job.