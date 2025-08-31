Juventus now have a clear path to sign LOSC Lille winger Edon Zhegrova following the latest comments made by the president of the French club.

The Bianconeri have already recruited the Kosovan’s former teammate, Jonathan David, but they didn’t have to negotiate a deal with the Ligue 1 side, as the Canadian had run down his contract before arriving in Turin as a free agent.

Nevertheless, Juventus and Lille have conducted business in the past, with the Italian giants buying Timothy Weah from their French counterparts in July 2023, and then Tiago Djalo in January 2024.

Lille president open to selling Edon Zhegrova to Juventus

The good relations between the two clubs further flourished with the appointment of Damien Comolli as Juventus General Director, as the latter shares an amicable rapport with Lille president, Olivier Letang.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Lille patron quashed all rumours linking Zhegrova with a move to Olympique Marseille, while seemingly opening the door for a potential transfer to Juventus, albeit without mentioning the Italian giants by name.

“Edon Zhegrova will not sign for Olympique Marseille,” insisted Letang in his interview with beIN Sport via TuttoSport following his club’s stunning 7-1 victory over Lorient.

“However, if an offer comes in from another club, we are open to negotiations.”

Can Juventus pull off Zhegrova deal in time?

It should be mentioned that the tricky winger is currently running on a contract expiring in June 2026.

The 26-year-old has been officially out of action due to an injury, but many believe it is only an announced pretext, as the player has been omitted from the squad to force him to leave the club, as the management doesn’t want to lose another top player for free.

Juventus only have 36 hours or so to finalise the operation, but they must first sell Nico Gonzalez to Ateltico Madrid to make room for Zhegrova.