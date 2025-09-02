Loïs Openda has become the latest addition to the Juventus squad, with the forward sharing his thoughts on what he intends to bring to Turin. The transfer was finalised on deadline day, as the Bianconeri secured his services from RB Leipzig after abandoning their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus’ deadline day switch

Juventus had been engaged in prolonged discussions in recent weeks regarding the possibility of bringing Kolo Muani back to Turin. However, Paris Saint-Germain consistently created obstacles that complicated negotiations. In the closing stages of the window, the French club even indicated a willingness to allow the striker to leave and reached out to Juventus. By that time, though, the Bianconeri’s attention had already shifted towards Openda, who became their primary focus.

The decision to secure the Belgian forward was guided by the need to enhance squad depth and strengthen attacking options. His arrival gives Juventus another reliable choice in the final third, complementing existing players and broadening the tactical possibilities available to the coaching staff. For a club competing on multiple fronts, having a varied and adaptable front line is essential.

Lois Openda (Juventus.com)

Openda outlines his strengths

Alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David, Openda is capable of operating as a centre forward, ensuring Juventus have a wealth of attacking options. Supporters will naturally be eager to understand how his style of play fits into the team’s system. Speaking via Il Bianconero, Openda explained, “My strengths are speed and power. I’m a quick player, I like to exploit space, and I hope to use my skills to help the team and score goals.”

His words offer a clear indication of what Juventus can expect. With pace to stretch defences and the ability to attack spaces behind opposition lines, Openda adds a direct dimension to the attack. This can prove especially valuable in Serie A, where many sides set up defensively, and in European competition, where transitions often play a decisive role.

The combination of Openda’s attributes with the finishing ability of Vlahovic and the versatility of David creates a front line capable of adapting to different challenges. Supporters are hopeful that this blend of talents will provide the attacking threat needed to push Juventus closer to both domestic and continental success.