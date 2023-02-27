Operation “New Bremer”: Allegri working to upgrade Brazilian’s role

Despite a few howlers this season, Gleison Bremer has immediately cemented himself as a stalwart at Juventus following his crosstown switch from Torino last summer.

In the absence of the injury-prone Leonardo Bonucci, the 25-year-old has been an integral member of Max Allegri’s back-three, slotting in between his compatriots Danilo and Alex Sandro.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, the manager is working on launching a “New Bremer”, an upgraded version of the Brazilian defender.

The report explains that Allegri has a vision in mind for the former Torino defender. He would like to transform him into a defender who can help in creating plays from the back – reminiscently of Bonucci’s role in the legendary BBC trio.

Therefore, the source says that the coaching staff is working with Bremer in personalized training sessions, mainly focusing on long balls and vertical passing.

Juve FC say

In the current day and age, even goalkeepers are forced to learn some on-the-ball basics. So let’s hope that Allegri’s reported work comes to fruition, as a sweeper would be a nice addition to the tactical scheme.

However, this sort of technique also requires an innate talent which can’t be taught… not even for a Brazilian.

Nonetheless, it wouldn’t hurt to try.