Opinion: Allegri must maintain new Juventus approach despite Derby d’Italia defeat

Since making his return to the club last summer, Max Allegri has been tinkering with his starting formations and tactical lineups.

Some changes felt mandatory due to the circumstances, while the tactician simply opted to experiment on some occasions in his quest to find the ideal lineup.

From the early stages of the campaign, we’ve been advocating the 4-2-3-1 formation which has only appeared on few instances.

Last Sunday, the Livorno native decided to unleash a rather attacking version of this formation, with Dusan Vlahovic leading the frontline, supported by Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Alvaro Morata.

This was somewhat a surprising move, considering the fact that we were playing against the reigning Italian champions.

Nevertheless, the switch paid its dividend form a tactical standpoint, as the Bianconeri dominated the action against Inter from start to finish, but lady luck deserted them at the most crucial instances of the encounter, while refereeing decisions surely didn’t help our cause.

So despite the Nerazzurri’s controversial victory, Juventus would have won this type of the match more often than not after creating a flurry of chances, and hitting the post on a couple of occasions, while allowing their opponents very few chances.

Sadly it wasn’t the case last weekend, but this mustn’t prompt Allegri to drop his new and more progressive approach. After all, Juve’s play appeared to be slick for once, and the fans were definitely enjoying it.

As we all know, Allegri prefers to play with three midfielders on the pitch, but due to the lack and quality and quantity (especially with Manuel Locatelli’s injury). two would be enough for now, while Dybala can be in charge of providing creativity in a free role on his final stretch in black and white.

Although winning is all what matters at Juventus, the club must implement the infamous motto with a view for the future rather than demanding immediate success.

In this regard, Sunday’s performance should be considered a step in the right direction rather than a major slip, because let’s not forget that our nine-year winning dynasty was built on dominant displays like these.

Therefore, Juventus fans would want to see similar courageous outings, with the players pressing hard and causing havoc for their opponents, even if they get punished for their bravery once every while.