Opinion: Allegri’s delusional statements have become intolerable

These days, Juventus fans would struggle to pick the worst aspect of the club’s ongoing crisis.

Is is the woeful results? The spineless performances? The absolute lack of character? Or perhaps Massimiliano Allegri’s post-match statements?

While the bad results and the poor performances usually walk hand in hand, the manager’s ill-advised words is simply rubbing salt on the wound.

While presenting alibis (like the number of absentees) is to be expected of an under-fire manager, claiming that last night’s hollow showing against Milan was a decent one is an insult to the fan’s intelligence.

The Livorno native even claimed that the Rossoneri didn’t put his side in trouble on too many occasions, even after scoring two goals with Rafael Leao also hitting the post twice.

On the contrast, Mike Maigan’s absence was hardly felt, as his understudy Ciprian Tatarusanu was only called into action on a couple of routine saves.

With all due respect to Allegri and all the accolades he achieved during his first stint in Turin, his attempts to convince us that the ship isn’t sinking are undermining our reasoning, and frankly, it’s becoming both irritating and intolerable.

No sir, the team’s display was anything but decent against a Milan side that appeared superior in every sense of the word.

And the first step towards redemption should be acknowledging the team’s shambolic state and at least admitting some of the responsibility for the club’s rapid fall to the abyss.