As Juventus fans know well by now, the management is in the market looking for a new left-back who can take the torch from the regressing Alex Sandro.

In a recent opinion piece, we tried to identify the best candidate amongst the transfer targets who are mostly linked with the Bianconeri (Emerson Palmieri, Destiny Udogie, Renan Lodi…)

But what if there’s a more suitable option out there?

The title of the article started with “The perfect candidate”, but despite being capable fullbacks, the players mentioned above are far from being perfect for the Juventus job for various reasons.

However, this alternative option might be slightly closer to the tag than the conventional targets.

We’re talking about Hoffenheim’s David Raum who has become a mainstay in Hansi Flick’s Germany.

As Juventus fans, we found little pleasure from yesterday’s Nations League battle between Germany and Italy in the absence of a single Bianconero on the pitch.

Yet, the German left-back was one of the stars of the show, repeatedly causing havoc for the Azzurri’s shaky defenses while surging from the flank. His menacing runs was one of the reasons that forced Roberto Mancini to repeatedly tinker in his tactical lineup to little success.

Nonetheless, it’s worth mentioning that Raum was indeed linked to Juventus previously, as Italian journalist Nicolò Schira (via JuventusNews24) claimed back in April that the Bianconeri are monitoring the Hoffenheim assist-machine (13 in the Bundesliga last season).

However, the rumors eventually vanished, with Federico Cherubini and company turning their attention towards other candidates.

So let’s hope that Raum’s latest display against Italy proves to be a reminder of the 24-year-old’s massive potential and revives the Old Lady’s interest.