Opinion: Are Juventus making a mistake by avidly pursuing the indecisive Di Maria

Not so long ago, Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene decided to adopt clear parameters regarding the Bianconeri’s transfer dealings. Long story short, the new management wants to invest in young promising players with big resale values, while ditching old, washed-up veterans with hefty wages.

Basically, no more Fabio Paratici-esque signings.

So what is a 34-year-old free agent (who requires a relatively high salary) doing on Federico Cherubini’s shortlist?

Well, they say rules are meant to be broken, and Juve’s pursuit of Angel Di Maria is a prime example on the validity of this statement.

However, the Argentine’s potential arrival isn’t the issue here. After all, Max Allegri is right in his assessment regarding the squad’s dire need for experienced players following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala to a lesser degree.

But the fact that matters is that the winger appears to be reluctant to join us despite that the management has absolutely surrendered to his main demands while he had no plans of meeting Juventus halfway.

Angel doesn’t want a two-year contract because he isn’t planning on staying too long? Ok, here’s a one-year deal which, by the way, prevents us from taking advantage of the Growth Decree.

Angel doesn’t like his 5.5M base salary? Fine, here’s a 7M contract.

Yet, Di Maria remains undecided, perhaps glancing towards the likes of Barcelona and Benfica.

Now surely we’re talking about one of the finest wingers in his generation, and one that would definitely be able to lend a hand for Dusan Vlahovic and company on the pitch, but if the hierarchy is willing put its not-so-rigid parameters aside by pursuing a high-earning veteran on a short deal, then perhaps we should at least opt for someone who is rather convinced of joining our ranks.

Maybe Di Maria will eventually grow fond of Juventus (like others before him) after getting a feel from within, but succumbing to the demands of a stop-gap signing who only intends to use Juventus as a stepping stone to enhance his World Cup chances is hurting the club’s image and integrity, and might end up backfiring after all.