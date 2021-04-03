Opinion: Are Juventus shooting themselves in the foot with the triple suspension

The last thing Juventus needed at the moment is another controversial event, and yet, a party at the Mckennies delivered the unwanted.

During the week, Bianconeri stars Arthur and Paulo Dybala were attending a gathering at Weston McKennie’s house, when the police interrupted.

Some called it a party of around 20 people, whilst the players themselves claim it was only a dinner attended by 10 people, but in all cases, this gathering is considered to be a breach for the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities.

On Friday, coach Andrea Pirlo confirmed during his pre-match press conference the club’s decision to suspend the three players mentioned for the next match against Torino on Saturday.

But is it a wise and responsible call from the management? Or are Juventus shooting themselves in the foot?

Due to the unavailability of Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral who have tested positive for Covid, the Italian champions already find themselves short on options.

Whilst punishing their athletes who broke the rules is definitely the right decision, suspending them feels more like a punishment for the clubs itself, and the coach in particular.

These players are being paid large amounts of money that most of us can only dream of in order to actually play some football.

So even though they would be unhappy with the decision, giving them the weekend off doesn’t sound like harsh punishment at all.

Technically, with Arthur’s availability having already been uncertain, and Dybala not playing a single minute since January, the only player who will truly be suspended for the irresponsible behavior mentioned above is the party host himself – McKennie.

Therefore, president Andrea Agnelli and company are arguably trying to put on a scene by suspending three players before an important fixture, in order to preserve the club’s strict image in this crucial public health matter.

But then again, there are some more severe punishments than missing a football match, and the management could have been a little bit more creative with their choice.

Now let’s hope that the result on the pitch doesn’t make the Old Lady regret her risky call.