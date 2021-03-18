Opinion: Are we finally set to witness Pirlo’s Juventus after UCL elimination?

Even though the early Champions League elimination has so far been the biggest blow for Andrea Pirlo’s managerial career, it might bare few positive effects.

The young coach arrived with a host of revolutionary ideas that he was hoping to implement upon his squad.

Nonetheless, without a normal pre-season, and with his team having to play twice per week since the beginning of the campaign, this task was further complicated.

Playing every three days or so means that the technical staff’s role is reduced to merely preparing for the upcoming fixture.

With the pre-match routine usually beginning two or three days prior to the kickoff, Pirlo was never afforded enough time to work on tactical sessions.

Moreover, the injury crisis which hit the team badly in the last month or so prevented the 41-year-old from deploying a stable formation.

Therefore, with Juventus out of European competitions, and the injury problems relatively easing, the coach might finally be provided the time – as well as the men – to set up some tactical sessions.

It should be remembered that in 2011/12, Antonio Conte benefitted from not having to play in European competitions to install his own mentality and playing style within the team (which went on to achieve great domestic success).

Even Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri were able to rely on a regular pre-season in preparation to their respective inaugural seasons in Turin.

So, could the lighter schedule allow the current Bianconeri boss to truly cement his own ideas on the squad?