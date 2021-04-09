Opinion: Beating Napoli isn’t a trophy, Pirlo is still not the man for the job

There has been so much talk about Juventus’ season being positive in the last few hours, just because the Bianconeri beat Napoli.

Before the game, the champions had dropped points against Benevento and Torino and calls for Andrea Pirlo to be sacked intensified.

The former midfielder reportedly went into the Napoli game with his future hanging in the balance.

His team eventually won the game, but not without nervy moments at the end of the encounter.

Now that he has seen off the Neapolitans to remain third on the Serie A table, it seems like he has earned the right to remain the manager at the Allianz Stadium for the foreseeable future.

It’s baffling to see anyone accept beating Napoli as a good sign, considering that Gennaro Gattuso’s side has struggled for much of this campaign.

When you add the fact that Juventus has won the last nine league titles, making a win over Napoli a big deal becomes insulting.

When we made Pirlo the manager, I had been hopeful that we would unearth our Pep Guardiola or Zinedine Zidane, but I have to admit now that Pirlo isn’t the answer.

His failure to cut his teeth in a youth team before taking up a top job has done him no good and I think we should end this experiment.

We’re only three points ahead of Napoli and a few defeats before this season ends will push us outside the top four.

Juve doesn’t have to wait for the worst to sack Pirlo, the signs are enough and they are already there to see.