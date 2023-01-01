Opinion: Best five individual performances from Juventus players in 2022

While this year was mostly characterized by disappointing displays, there were some instances that witnessed brilliant individual performances from Juventus players.

So let’s recall the best five outings from the Bianconeri stars throughout 2022.

5. Moise Kean vs Lazio (November 13)

All in all, it was tough a year for Moise Kean whose troubles on the pitch and inability to reach second gear symbolized the hardships endured by the club in general. Nevertheless, the striker enjoyed a positive run just before the winter break, apparently saving the best till last.

On the Old Lady’s final official match of the year, the Italian broke the deadlock against Lazio with a dashing lob before doubling the lead by latching on the rebound, all while looking like a man possessed.

4. Danilo vs Atalanta (February 13)

It’s not always the strikers who steal the limelight. Danilo produced a memorable performance in Bergamo when Max Allegri gave him the nod ahead of Leonardo Bonucci at the heart of the defense.

The Brazil international looked incredibly solid, making a host of timely interceptions, before rising above his marker to score an added-time equalizer and salvage a point for the Bianconeri.

3. Dusan Vlahovic vs Empoli (February 26)

Nowadays, Dusan Vlahovic seemed to be short on confidence while he remains far from his optimal physical shape. However, the Serbian had showcased his true potential during his first couple of months in Turin, including a stellar display in Empoli.

The 22-year-old scored two fabulous goals against the Azzurri en route towards a 3-2 victory for Juventus on Tuscan territory.

2. Angel Di Maria vs Maccabi Haifa (October 5)

Sadly for the player and the club, Angel Di Maria’s injuries have prevented him from displaying his prowess on a constant basis. Yet, he still managed to deliver a couple of splendid performances, including one against Maccabi Haifa where he acted as the main protagonist with a trio of wonderful assists (two for Adrien Rabiot and one for Vlahovic).

Shockingly, this was the Bianconeri’s lone Champions League win in 2022.

1. Filip Kostic vs Inter (November 6)

Although it took Filip Kostic a little while to hit his stride in Turin, the winger has become a true pillar in Allegri’s formation, and his outing in the Derby d’Italia remains the marquee performance from his first few months at Juventus.

Allegri’s men managed to survive an early onslaught to clinch a much-awaited victory over Inter in the second half, and it was mostly thanks to the Serbian’s heroics. The 30-year-old created the opening goal almost out of nothing with a breathtaking run and assist for Rabiot, before tying up Fagioli for the second.

The grand occasion and the importance of the win are additional reasons to place Kostic in the top spot.