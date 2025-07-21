Juventus will enter the upcoming campaign under the leadership of Igor Tudor, following their failure to appoint Antonio Conte as manager. The Bianconeri are continuing talks to ensure they have a competitive squad in place before the transfer window closes.

Tudor took charge in March, and while that is not a long tenure by traditional standards, he is now one of the more established coaches among Italy’s top clubs.

Managerial upheaval across Serie A

This is largely due to the significant number of managerial changes across the country this summer. Max Allegri, Maurizio Sarri, Cristian Chivu and Gian Piero Gasperini are among those taking charge of new sides, and each will be looking to make an immediate impact in their new roles.

Juventus will hope their comparative stability offers a competitive advantage as the season begins. With Tudor already familiar with the squad, they believe they are better prepared than many of their rivals who are still adjusting to new management.

Tudor’s familiarity could prove decisive

Tudor has already worked with the players through key fixtures, including the Club World Cup, giving him valuable insight into the squad’s structure. He knows where each player fits best and can offer well-informed recommendations to the board regarding new signings.

This perspective is something the newly appointed managers across the league will need time to develop. Juventus are confident that this head start, combined with the right reinforcements, could allow them to mount a serious challenge for both the league title and domestic trophies.

Tudor’s ongoing presence at the helm might just be the key to Juve returning to the summit of Italian football.