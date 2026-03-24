Arkadiusz Milik is back from a long-term injury that has kept him out of action for an extended period, and it is good news for Juventus. The striker received some minutes off the bench during their last match against Sassuolo, marking his first appearance since the summer of 2024.

Although Milik is returning to action, the Bianconeri are likely to move him on. It is improbable that he will deliver consistently this season, as he needs time to reach optimum shape, and there is no guarantee that he will remain injury-free.

Experience and Potential Impact

Milik remains one of the more effective players in the Juventus squad, and his experience could prove valuable. Even if he cannot play every match, his presence provides depth to the squad and an option in critical situations. The club could benefit from using him selectively to avoid overloading him physically, ensuring that he contributes without risking a relapse.

Managing his minutes carefully is crucial. If Milik suffers another injury, Juventus could lose the chance of a summer transfer. By pacing his return, the club can safeguard both his long-term fitness and potential market value. Controlled usage will allow him to regain confidence and gradually rediscover his form on the pitch.

Goals and Squad Strategy

If Milik remains fit and continues to improve, he could score a few important goals before the season concludes. While Juventus would not want to rely solely on him, his contributions could prove decisive in key matches. The team must strike a balance between utilising his quality and protecting his fitness.

In the coming weeks, Juventus will need to monitor Milik closely, ensuring that he is integrated safely into the squad. His experience and scoring ability offer promise, but prudence is necessary to maximise both his impact this season and his potential transfer opportunities in the summer.