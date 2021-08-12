Opinion: Cherubini can make his bones by renewing Dybala’s contract

Following the exit of Fabio Paratici, the newly promoted sporting director, Federico Cherubini, was left with some huge boots to fill.

Now surely the departed director was far from perfect, and he did make some (or perhaps many) puzzling decisions during his reign, after usurping his former mentor, Giuseppe Marotta.

Nonetheless, no one can doubt the fact that the newly appointed Tottenham official is a man of action. Never afraid to roll the dice, Paratici was behind some of the most exciting transfers in the sport in the recent years, including of course Cristiano Ronaldo’s groundbreaking landing in Turin back in the summer of 2018.

His successor, on the other hand, is yet to “make his bones” at the club, as they say in the United States.

It should be noted that the comparison with Paratici is unfair considering the financial difficulties that is currently facing the Old Lady, reminiscently to several other top clubs in Italy and Spain in particular.

Meanwhile, the club was in a much more prosperous state when the Spurs man was signing the likes of Ronaldo and de Ligt, and offering mouth-watering contracts for Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.

However, a large section of the Bianconeri fans are disappointed with the lack of action from the new management on the transfer market.

Surely Kaio Jorge’s arrival was a decent deal, but one would have expected the Manuel Locatelli saga to be concluded by now as we’re fast approaching the kickoff of the new Serie A campaign.

And yet, Cherubini can outdo his predecessor by solving a problem that has been hunting the team for a while; Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal.

Throughout the previous campaign, we were reading daily pessimistic reports regarding the complicated situation between the Argentine and the club.

Even though the player is yet to sign a contract, things have been much more optimistic since Cherubini took charge – coupled with the return of Max Allegri.

Romelu Lukaku is set to complete his transfer to Chelsea, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic could depart the Italian peninsula by the end of the season, meaning that Calcio is being deprived from its biggest stars.

Therefore, Dybala could be the last remaining worldwide superstar left in Serie A, and securing his services on the long term is simply paramount.

Although La Joya could always end up leaving towards greener pastures in the future, but at least Juventus would receive an amount in return if they manage to put his signatures on a long-term contract.

In conclusion, the importance of maintaining Dybala shouldn’t be underestimated, and the new sporting director should be given full credit if he succeeds where others had previously failed.