Opinion: Could Locatelli’s Euro 2020 exploits complicate his move to Juventus?

On the big bright theatre that is European football, few secrets can be kept – especially within the Top leagues.

At yet, some up-and-coming stars are almost exclusively recognized by the fans of their particular league.

Manuel Locatelli first rose to the scene as a teenager, earning his way through a struggling Milan side.

However, the Rossoneri decided to sell him shortly after, and the young man was facing the threat of joining a long list of talents who ended up being forgotten.

Nonetheless, the central midfielder shone under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi at Sassuolo, and rebuilt himself as a truly dominating midfield force.

This summer, the 23-year-old is expected to end his Emilian adventure, and join a much bigger side – with Juventus being the heavy favorites to land him.

Although some would tell you that a deal is already in place for the player, the crazy world of the transfer market has repeatedly taught us that it’s never done until it’s really done.

Therefore, Locatelli is still a Sassuolo player at the moment, and after his exploits from last night in Italy’s win against Switzerland, he’s no longer a hidden secret within the walls of the Peninsula.

If the likes of Manchester and Real Madrid were previously considering the Italian as a potential target, his fabulous brace will now give them an extra motive to pursue him.

Moreover, other top clubs that missed his talent in the past could now have him on their radars.

Perhaps the Neroverdi have already promised the young star to Juventus, and maybe the player’s will is to stay in his home country, but one thing is for sure, the Bianconeri will now be facing more serious competition for his signature, and could be forced to empty their wallets in order to secure his services.