Opinion: Do Juventus stand a chance against PSG? Three keys to victory

Following the Bianconeri’s poor performance at Florence, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri received great chastisement for two different reasons.

Obviously, the first cause is his team’s hollow display, while the second is his post-match comments, where he appeared to forfeit the Champions League clash against Paris Saint Germain three days prior to its kickoff.

Was it some sort of a tactical manoeuvre and a part of the pre-match mind games, or simply a genuine observation from the coach’s part?

Regardless, the Bianconeri players have a battle on their hand at Le Parc des Princes, and even though the mission against Leo Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and company will be extremely difficult, here are three keys that might just help the Old Lady’s cause.

Possession Football

Now surely this is easier said than done, but Juventus can’t afford to leave the initiative for the Ligue 1 champions like they did against Fiorentina. With all due respect to the Viola’s players, none of them is world class.

If the Bianconeri succumb ball possession to Christophe Galtier’s men, the French will leave us in their wake.

With Leandro Paredes and Fabio Miretti, Allegri has players who can hold up the ball and hopefully produce some decent plays.

Closing the Spaces

Keeping all of PSG’s stars at bay is an almost impossible task. Nonetheless, Juventus should revert to their Italian roots by closing down the spaces and allowing the incredibly fast players like Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi little room to dart.

Perhaps Allegri’s should revert to a three-man backline to mimic the hosts’ formation and bolster the backline.

Grinta

Although the tactical aspect is undoubtedly important, it remains useless on the big stage if the team lacks the right mindset.

Once they take the field, Allegri’s men must remember that they represent one of the most prestigious clubs in world football. With all due respect to PSG, their history pales in comparison with the Old Lady’s vast achievements.

So let’s hope that players display some determination, courage and self-belief, even if their manager’s words weren’t the greatest source for inspiration.