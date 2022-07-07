Opinion: Federico Gatti set for a baptism of fire at Juventus

Since his first stint in Turin, Max Allegri has been notorious for his reluctance when it comes to introducing new players to the fold.

Aside from very few exceptions (Cristiano Ronaldo being one), the manager prefers to slowly integrate his new players into the fold, even when it comes to stars who arrive with a large wave of excitement and enormous hype.

Nonetheless, a relatively unknown defender with humble roots could be set for an opposite type of introduction.

Last January, Juventus signed Federico Gatti after impressing at Frosinone in Serie B, and left him on loan with the Canaries for the rest of the campaign.

In normal circumstances, a center back with absolutely no Serie A experience would have expected another loan spell before earning a spot within the Bianconeri’s squad.

Yet, Juventus don’t currently have the luxury of time to allow Gatti to slowly forge himself in a less demanding atmosphere.

After all, Max Allegri’s defensive department could be on the verge of depletion with Matthijs de Ligt potentially joining Chelsea.

La Madama has already lost the irreplaceable services of legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini, while the years are beginning to take their toll on Leonardo Bonucci. As for Daniele Rugani, he remains a mere backup with little aspirations.

Now surely the management would replace de Ligt with another center back – hopefully a good one – but this wouldn’t entirely fill the gap at the back.

Hence, Gatti’s first campaign could be a real baptism of fire, and Allegri’s whole tactical scheme could depend on the young man’s ability to step up to the plate… and as soon as possible.