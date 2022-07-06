Opinion: Finding balance in Juve’s midfield between old, new and young players

In the past couple of seasons, Juve’s midfield department has been the club’s Achilles Heel. Hence, Federico Cherubini and company are tirelessly working on bolstering Max Allegri’s squad, especially this particular department.

But with Paul Pogba’s imminent arrival, Leandro Paredes’ potential signing and the returning youngsters, the department will become overpacked.

Of course some will be given their marching orders, but the question remains: How can the club find the right balance between the old, the new, and the young?

Ideal Number

As we all know, Allegri is a major fan of a three-man midfield and will probably apply a 4-3-3 formation next season.

So with three midfielders on the pitch, we need at least six within the squad. But with one or two youngsters in the ranks, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to settle at seven, especially ahead of yet another campaign marked by a bizarre schedule.

So what about their identities?

The Youngsters

After winning Allegri’s favor last season, Fabio Miretti will be able to hold his own despite his tender age. The 18-year-old is versatile and can play in different roles.

Nicolo Rovella will have to fight against his namesake Fagioli for a spot, but the latter could have the advantage due to his ability to play in a deep-lying playmaker role, while the department is packed with box-to-box midfielders.

The Old

Aside from Manuel Locatelli, the rest of the pack is deemed as expendable, but of course this doesn’t mean that all of them will be leaving this summer.

Denis Zakaria needs more time to prove his worth, while Weston McKennie displayed enough encouraging signs last season to warrant his stay.

On the other hand, Adrien Rabiot should be allowed to leave alongside Aaron Ramsey (who should terminate his contract).

As for Arthur Melo. the management must find him a new accommodation as he obviously doesn’t fit within Allegri’s plans, and the potential arrival of Paredes would push him towards the door even further.

The New Pack

At the end of the day, Allegri needs a well-balanced squad containing experience as well as youth, strength plus technique, and of course a variety of players who can interpret different roles.

So here’s the seven-man pack who would be the most suitable for the job:

Pogba, Locatelli, Paredes, Zakaria, McKennie, Miretti, Fagioli.