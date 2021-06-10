Opinion: Five Juventus players who can reignite their careers at Euro 2020

During an underwhelming campaign, several Juventus star underperformed throughout the season.

And yet, the Old Lady will be well-represented at Euro 2020, with 12 stars being called up by their home nations.

For many of them, this prestigious tournament will offer them the chance to shine after failing to deliver the goods for the Bianconeri in 2020/21.

So here are five Juventus players that need to reignite their careers with a solid showing at Euro 2020.

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

The veteran defender has been a stalwart at Juventus for around a decade (except for that awkward season when he played for Milan).

However, by the end of the season, Andrea Pirlo relegated him to the bench, perhaps for the first time in his Bianconeri career.

Luckily for Leo, he still has Roberto Mancini’s trust, and will be hoping to prove that he still has some gas left in the tank.

Federico Bernardeschi (Italy)

Speaking of Juventus players who are well-liked by Mancini, Bernardeschi earned his spot with Italy, despite his lackluster campaign in Turin.

The winger seems to hit another gear whilst wearing the infamous Azzurri jersey, and will have to perform well to justify the manager’s debatable decision to bring him on.

Merih Demiral (Turkey)

After two tough seasons with the Old Lady, the defender may end up leaving the club this summer.

But before doing so, he has to prove his worth for his potential suitors by putting up some strong performances for the Turkish national team, starting with the tournament opener against Italy on Friday night.

Aaron Ramsey (Wales)

Here’s another player who’s been heavily linked with an exit this summer. After two underwhelming seasons in Turin, the former Arsenal man would be better off finding another club.

But perhaps a decent showing with Wales could remind the potential buyers of his abilities, and save what’s left of his transfer value.

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea man had his ups and downs throughout the campaign. However, he remains Spain’s main center forward.

Supported by a crew of incredibly talented players, the 28-year-old will be presented with a golden opportunity to showcase his abilities and prove that he’s more than a journeyman who couldn’t fulfill his initial promise.