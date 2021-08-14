Opinion: Five Juventus players who need to make an impact in the Atalanta friendly

On Saturday night, Juventus players will be handed one last opportunity to impress their manager before the official kickoff of the Serie A season.

The Bianconeri will host Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in the final friendly match the pre-season, and the best part of the encounter might just be the return of the fans to the stands after 18 months.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men are expected to pose some problems for Max Allegri’s players, but a stern test is always welcomed in order to find out where we stand at the moment.

The returning manager will be closely monitoring his men, and here are five players that need to make a statement on the pitch.

Mattia Perin

Even though it’s obvious that the Italian will play second fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny throughout the campaign, his performance against Barcelona was far from assuring.

Nonetheless, the former Genoa man can be a reliable player, and we hope that he can deliver a better outing if given another opportunity to feature against La Dea.

Leonardo Bonucci

Before departing towards Euro 2020, the veteran was relegated to the bench on the orders of Andrea Pirlo. Although Allegri could deprive him from the armband, he was always reliant on Leo during his first spell.

Thus, a solid performance from the center back on Saturday could land him a spot in the starting formation against Udinese on the season opener.

Luca Pellegrini

With Mattia De Sciglio expected to remain in Turin, the young left-back could be sacrificed once more with yet another loan spell – especially after failing to convince in the previous pre-season matches.

Therefore, the former Roma man will hope to get some playing time in order to prove his worth for his manager – even if it feels like an uphill battle at the moment.

Alvaro Morata

Following his overly-dramatic summer, the Spaniard wants nothing more than putting his Euro 2020 woes behind him and focus on his beloved club.

Whilst Allegri is fond of the striker, the latter needs to earn a starting spot with some big performances, as the competition for the starting berths is pretty tight.

Paulo Dybala

After being ruled out from the previous matches with an injury, the Argentine could finally feature for Allegri.

Even though it’s only a friendly match, we’re all curious to see La Joya’s current physical shape, and try to figure out exactly what his coach has in store for him on a tactical level.